NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 42 re Taal Volcano Eruption, 25 January 2020, 6:00 PM
I. SITUATION OVERVIEW
A. Volcanic Earthquake
Source.' DOST-PHIVOLCS The Philippine Seismic Network (PSN) plotted a total of 744 volcanic earthquakes as of 25 January 2020, 5:00 AM. 176 of these registered at magnitudes 1.2 — 4.1 and were felt at Intensities I — V.
B. 3-Day Wind Forecast for Taal Volcano (25 January 2020, 5:00 PM — 27 January 2020, 5:00 PM)
Source. DOST RACASA NCR-PRSD
Batangas, Cavite, and Laguna will have cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.