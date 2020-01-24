NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 39 re Taal Volcano Eruption, 24 January 2020, 6:00 PM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW 24 January 2020, 5:00 PM

Since 8:00 AM, Taal Volcano exhibited weak to moderate emission of steam plumes 100 to 800 meters high.

Alert Level 4 still remains in effect over Taal Volcano. This means that hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days. DOST-PHIVOLCS strongly reiterates total evacuation of Taal Volcano Istand and high-risk areas as identified in the hazard maps within the 14-km radius from Taal Main Crater and along the Pansipit River Valley where fissuring has been observed. Based on PAGASA wind forecast, if the eruption plume remains below 5 km, ash will be drifted to the municipaities west and northwest of the Main Crater; however, if a major eruption occurs during the day and the eruption column exceeds 7 km, ash will also be drifted over some parts of Laguna and Quezon provinces. Residents around the volcano are advised to guard against the effects of heavy and prolonged ashfall. Civil aviation authorities must advise pilots to avoid the airspace around Taal Volcano as airborne ash and ballistic fragments from the eruption column pose hazards to aircraft. DOST-PHIVOLCS is continually monitoring the eruption and will update all stakeholders of further developments.

A. Volcanic Earthquake

Source. DOST-PHIVOLCS

The Philippine Seismic Network (PSN) plotted a total of 741 volcanic earthquakes as of 24 January 2020, 4:00 PM. 176 of these registered at magnitudes 1.2 — 4.1 and were felt at Intensities I — V.

B. 3-Day Wind Forecast for Taal Volcano (24 January 2020, 5:00 PM — 26 January 2020, 5:00 PM)

Source. DOST-PAGASA NCP—PRSD Batangas, Cavite, and Laguna will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.