NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 38 re Taal Volcano Eruption, 24 January 2020, 12NN

1. SITUATION OVERVIEW

A. Volcanic Earthquake

Source. DOST-PHIVOLCS

A total of 950 volcanic earthquakes were plotted in Taal region as of 24 January 2020, 8:00 AM. Of which, 176 were felt, ranging from Magnitude 1.2 — 4.1 and Intensity of I — V.

B. 3-Day Wind Forecast for Taal Volcano (23 January 2020, 5:00 PM — 25 January 2020, 5:00 PM)

Source. DOST-PAGASA NCR-PRSD

Batangas, Cavite, and Laguna will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.