NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 34 re Taal Volcano Eruption, 23 January 2020, 6:00 AM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

A. Volcanic Earthquake

Source: DOST-PHIVOLCS

A total of 731 volcanic earthquakes were plotted in Taal region as of 23 January 2020, 5:00 AM. Of which, 176 were felt, ranging from Magnitude 1.2 — 4.1 and Intensity of I - V.

B. 3-Day Wind Forecast for Taal Volcano (22 January 2020, 5:00 PM — 24 January 2020, 5:00 PM)

Source: DOST-PAGASA NCR-PRSD

Batangas, Cavite, and Laguna will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

If the eruption column remains at 5.0 km or below, the ash plumes will be drifted to the municipalities west and northwest of Taal Volcano. However, if a major eruption occurs within the forecast period and the column exceeds 7.0 km, ash plumes may also be drifted over western parts of Laguna and Quezon.

II. EFFECTS

A. Affected Population (TAB A)

A total 81,067 families / 316,989 persons (previous report: 78,122 families / 306,939 persons) were affected in the Provinces of Batangas, Quezon, Laguna, and Cavite.

Of which, a total of 39,811 families / 147,873 persons (previous report: 38,762 families / 144,051 persons) are taking temporary shelter in 500 evacuation centers (previous report: 496 evacuation centers) while 30,325 families / 119,106 persons (previous report: 27,906 families / 111,035 persons) are served outside ECs.

The LGUs of Alitagtag, Balayan, Batangas City, Bauan, Calatagan, Ibaan, Lian, Lipa City, Lobo, Malvar, Nasugbu, Padre Garcia, Rosario, San Jose, San Juan, San Luis, San Pascual, Santa Teresita, Sto. Tomas, Taysan, and Tuy in Batangas; Alfonso, Amadeo, Dasmarifas, General Emilio Aguinaldo, Indang, Maragondon, Mendez (Mendez- Nunez), Naic, Silang, Tagaytay City, and Ternate in Cavite: Cabuyao, City of Calamba, Cavinti, Kalayaan, Nagcarlan, San Pablo City, Santa Cruz, and City of Sta. Rosa in Laguna; and Candelaria, Dolores, Gumaca, Infanta, Pagbilao, Pitogo, San Antonio, Sariaya, and Tiaong in Quezon hosted IDPs from affected municipalities.

Sources: DSWD DROMIC Report No. 20 on the Taal Volcano Phreatic Eruption as of 23 January 2020, 6:00 AM and OCD CALABARZON

Note: Change in figures are due to ongoing validation and verification.