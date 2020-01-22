NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 32 re Taal Volcano Eruption, 22 January 2020, 12:00 PM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

A. Volcanic Earthquake

Source: DOST-PHIVOLCS

A total of 725 volcanic earthquakes were plotted in Taal region as of 22 January 2020, 6:00 AM. Of which, 176 were felt, ranging from Magnitude 1.2 — 4.1 and Intensity of I - V.

B. 3-Day Wind Forecast for Taal Volcano (21 January 2020, 5:00 PM — 23 January 2020, 5:00 PM)

Source: DOST-PAGASA NCR-PRSD

Batangas, Cavite, and Laguna will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

If the eruption column remains at 3.0 km or below, the ash plumes will be drifted to the municipalities southwest and west of Taal Volcano. However, if a major eruption occurs within the forecast period and the column exceeds 5.0 km, ash plumes may also be drifted over eastern part of Laguna, and some parts of Rizal and Marinduque.