NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 29 re Taal Volcano Eruption, 21 January 2020, 12NN

from Government of the Philippines
I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

A. Volcanic Earthquake

Source: DOST-PHIVOLCS

A total of 719 volcanic earthquakes were plotted in Taal region as of 21 January 2020, 7:00 AM. Of which, 176 were felt, ranging from Magnitude 1.2 — 4.1 and Intensity of I - V.

B. 3-Day Wind Forecast for Taal Volcano (20 January 2020, 5:00 PM — 22 January 2020, 5:00 PM)

Source: DOST-PAGASA NCR-PRSD

Batangas, Cavite, and Laguna will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

If the eruption column remains at 3.0 km or below, the ash plumes will be drifted to the municipalities south, southwest, west, and northeast of Taal Volcano. If the ash column is between 3.0 and 5.0 km, the ash plumes may also be drifted to some towns of Cavite and western Laguna. However, if a major eruption occurs within the forecast period and the column exceeds 5.0 km, ash plumes may also be drifted over Metro Manila, other parts of Laguna, and some parts of Rizal, Marinduque, and Quezon Province.

ll. EFFECTS

A. Affected Population

  • A total 68,439 families / 271,278 persons were affected in the Provinces of Batangas, Quezon, Laguna, and Cavite.

  • Of which, a total of 38,906 families / 148,514 persons are taking temporary shelter in 497 evacuation centers while 22,217 families / 87,141 persons are served outside ECs.

  • The LGUs of Alitagtag, Balayan, Batangas City, Bauan, Calatagan, Ibaan, Lian, Lipa City, Lobo, Malvar, Nasugbu, Padre Garcia, Rosario, San Jose, San Juan, San Luis, San Pascual, Santa Teresita, Sto. Tomas, Taysan, and Tuy in Batangas; Alfonso, Amadeo, Dasmarifias, General Emilio Aguinaldo, Indang, Maragondon, Mendez (Mendez- Nufez), Naic, Silang, Tagaytay City, and Ternate in Cavite; Cabuyao, City of Calamba, Cavinti, Kalayaan, Nagcarlan, San Pablo City, Santa Cruz, and City of Sta. Rosa in Laguna; and Candelaria, Dolores, Gumaca, Infanta, Pagbilao, Pitogo, San Antonio, Sariaya, and Tiaong in Quezon hosted IDPs from affected municipalities.

Source: DSWD DROMIC Report No. 16 on the Taal Volcano Phreatic Eruption as of 21 January 2020, 6:00 AM and OCD CALABARZON

Note: Change in figures are due to ongoing validation and verification.

NO SIGNIFICANT CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS SITREP

