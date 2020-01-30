NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 28 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Typhoon "URSULA" (PHANFONE), 30 January 2020, 8:00 AM

l. EFFECTS

A. Incidents Monitored

FIRE INCIDENT

On 24 December 2019, 8:57 PM, a fire incident occurred in Brgy. 66, Paseo de Legaspi, Tacloban City. Investigation revealed that an unattended candle due to power outage caused the incident. A total of 24 families / 99 persons were affected and a total of 10 residential houses made of light materials were damaged due to the incident. The affected families are temporarily staying in Anibong Elementary School in Brgy. Anibong, Tacloban City. One person was reported injured due to 2™ and 3 degree flare burns.

Source: OCD Vill

CAPSIZED INCIDENTS

On 25 December 2019, 3:45 AM, a motorbanca named “MARVIN KRISTOPHER’” with 14 crew capsized in the vicinity of Brgy. Maujao, Bulalacao, Oriental Mindoro due to strong winds. The three (3) crew were reported dead while the 11 others managed to swim towards the coast of Brgy. Maujao.

Source: OCD MIMAROPA

On 25 December 2019, 11:00 AM, fishing boats namely “ATHAN 3” and “ATHAN 4" were last seen in the vicinity of Brgy. Caminawit, San Jose, Occidental Mindoro with three (3) personnel on board. The said fishing boats believed to have damaged during the onslaught of “TY URSULA” and three (3) personnel were reported missing since then. As of reporting time, one (1) victim was found dead in the vicinity waters of Brgy. Ansiray, llin, San Jose, Occidental Mindoro while the two (2) other victims are still missing.

Source: OCD MIMAROPA

NO SIGNIFICANT CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS SITREP