NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 27 re Taal Volcano Eruption, 20 January 2020, 6:00 PM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

A. Volcanic Earthquake

A total of 716 volcanic earthquakes were plotted in Taal region as of 20 January 2020, 12:00 NN. Of which, 176 were felt, ranging from Magnitude 1.2 - 4.1 and Intensity of I - V.

B. 3-Day Wind Forecast for Taal Volcano (19 January 2020, 5:00 PM — 21 January 2020, 5:00 PM)

Batangas, Cavite, and Laguna will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

If the eruption column remains at 3.0 km or below, the ash plumes will be drifted to the municipalities south, southwest, west, and northeast of Taal Volcano. If the ash column is between 3.0 and 5.0 km, the ash plumes may also be drifted to some towns of Cavite and western Laguna. However, if a major eruption occurs within the forecast period and the column exceeds 5.0 km, ash plumes may also be drifted over Metro Manila, other parts of Laguna, and some parts of Rizal, Marinduque, and Quezon Province.