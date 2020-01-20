NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 25 re Taal Volcano Eruption, 20 January 2020, 6:00 AM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

A. Volcanic Earthquake

A total of 701 volcanic earthquakes were plotted in Taal region as of 19 January 2020, 6:00 PM. Of which, 176 were felt, ranging from Magnitude 1.2 - 4.1 and Intensity of I-V.

B. 3-Day Wind Forecast for Taal Volcano (19 January 2020, 5:00 PM — 21 January 2020, 5:00 PM)

Batangas, Cavite, and Laguna will have cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

If the eruption column remains at 3.0 km or below, the ash plumes will be drifted to the municipalities southwest and west of Taal Volcano. However, if a major eruption occurs within the forecast period and the column exceeds 5 km, ash plumes will also be drifted over the Metro Manila, Laguna, and some parts of Rizal and northern Quezon.