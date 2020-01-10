NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 25 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Typhoon "URSULA" (PHANFONE), 09 January 2020, 5:00 PM

l. SITUATION OVERVIEW

Tropical Storm "PHANFONE" entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility and was named "URSULA" on 23 December 2019, 5:00 AM.

On 24 December 2019, 5:00 AM, Tropical Storm “URSULA” intensified into a Severe Tropical Storm and further intensified into a Typhoon at 2:00 PM of the same day.

“URSULA” Made seven (7) landfalls, details as follows:

1st landfall : Salcedo, Eastern Samar (24 December 2019, 4:45 PM)

2nd landfall : Tacloban City, Leyte (24 December 2019, 7:30 PM)

3rd landfall: Cabucgayan, Biliran (24 December 2019, 9:15 PM)

4th landfall: Gigantes Islands, Carles, lloilo (25 December 2019, 2:30 AM)

5th landfall : Ibajay, Aklan (25 December 2019, 8:40 AM)

6th landfall : Semirara Island, Caliya, Antique (25 December 2019, 1:00 PM)

7th landfall : Southern tip of Bulalacao, Oriental Mindoro (25 December 2019, 3:00 PM)

“URSULA" exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 28 December 2019, 9:50 AM.

ll. EFFECTS

A. Incidents Monitored

FIRE INCIDENT

On 24 December 2019, 8:57 PM, a fire incident occurred in Brgy. 66, Paseo de Legaspi, Tacloban City. Investigation revealed that an unattended candle due to power outage caused the incident. A total of 24 families / 99 persons were affected and a total of 10 residential houses made of light materials were damaged due to the incident. The affected families are temporarily staying in Anibong Elementary School in Brgy. Anibong, Tacloban City. One person was reported injured due to 2™ and 3 degree flare burns.

Source: OCD VIII

CAPSIZED INCIDENTS

On 25 December 2019, 3:45 AM, a motorbanca named “MARVIN KRISTOPHER’” with 14 crew capsized in the vicinity of Brgy. Maujao, Bulalacao, Oriental Mindoro due to strong winds. The three (3) crew were reported dead while the 11 others managed to swim towards the coast of Brgy. Maujao.

Source: OCD MIMAROPA

On 25 December 2019, 11:00 AM, fishing boats namely “ATHAN 3” and “ATHAN 4" were last seen in the vicinity of Brgy. Caminawit, San Jose, Occidental Mindoro with three (3) personnel on board. The said fishing boats believed to have damaged during the onslaught of “TY URSULA” and three (3) personnel were reported missing since then. As of reporting time, one (1) victim was found dead in the vicinity waters of Brgy. Ansiray, Ilin, San Jose, Occidental Mindoro while the two (2) other victims are still missing.

Source: OCD MIMAROPA

NO SIGNIFICANT CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS SITREP

B. Casualties

A total of 57 dead, 369 injured, and 6 missing (previous report: 53 dead and 362 injured) were reported in Regions MIMAROPA, VI, VII, and VIIl due to TY “URSULA”.

C. Affected Population (TAB A)

A total of 767,568 families / 3,180,520 persons (previous report: 695,160 families / 2,855,896 persons) were affected in 3,063 barangays (previous report: 2,943 barangays) in Regions MIMAROPA, V, VI, VII, VIIl, and CARAGA.

Of which, a total of 932 families / 3,918 persons (previous report: 17,514 families / 71,669 persons) are taking temporary shelter in 103 evacuation centers (previously reported: 525 evacuation centers) while 2,897 families / 12,255 persons (previous report: 13,651 families / 56,577 persons) are served outside ECs.

Sources: OCDROs MIMAROPA, V, VI, Vil, Vill, and CARAGA, and DSWD DROMIC Report No. 17 on TYPHOON “URSULA” as of 08 January 2020, 6:00 PM

Note: Ongoing validation and verification.