19 Jan 2020

NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 24 re Taal Volcano Eruption, 19 January 2020, 6:00 PM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 19 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (4.4 MB)

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

A. Taal Volcano Activity as of 19 January 2020, 6:00PM

Since 8:00 AM this morning, Taal Volcano's activity has been generally characterized by weak emission of steam-laden plumes 300 to 500 meters high from the Main Crater that drifted to the general southwest.

The Philippine Seismic Network (PSN) plotted a total of seven hundred one (701) volcanic earthquakes since 1:00 PM, 12 January 2020. One hundred seventy-six (176) of these were felt with intensities ranging from Intensity I to V. Since 5:00 AM to 4:00 PM today, there were ten (10) volcanic earthquakes plotted, including one (1) felt event with intensity I.

From 5:00 AM to 4:00 PM today, the Taal Volcano Network, which can record small earthquakes undetectable by the PSN, recorded two hundred forty-four (244) volcanic earthquakes including three (3) low-frequency earthquakes. Such intense seismic activity likely signifies continuous magmatic intrusion beneath the Taal edifice, which may lead to further eruptive activity.

Alert Level 4 remains in effect over Taal Volcano. This means that hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days. DOST-PHIVOLCS strongly reiterates total evacuation of Taal Volcano Island and high-risk areas as identified in the hazard maps within the 14-km radius from Taal Main Crater and along the Pansipit River Valley where fissuring has been observed. Based on PAGASA wind forecast, if the eruption plume remains below five (5) km, ash will be drifted to south and southwest of the Main Crater; however, if a major eruption occurs during the day and eruption column exceeds 5 km, ash will also be drifted to the eastern and northeastern sectors and may fall on portions of Batangas, Laguna and Quezon. Residents around the volcano are advised to guard against the effects of heavy and prolonged ashfall. Civil aviation authorities must advise pilots to avoid the airspace around Taal Volcano as airborne ash and ballistic fragments from the eruption column pose hazards to aircraft. DOST-PHIVOLCS is continually monitoring the eruption and will update all stakeholders of further developments.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.