NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 24 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Typhoon "URSULA" (PHANFONE), 07 January 2020, 6:00 PM

Sources: DOST-PAGASA, DSWD, DOST, DILG. DOH, DA, DENR-MGB. DOE, DepEd, DPWH, RDRRMCs Ill. CALABARZON, MIMAROPA. V, VI. VII, VIII, and CARA GA

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

"URSULA" SLIGHTLY WEAKENS AND NOW OUTSIDE THE PHILIPPINE AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

On 28 December 2019, 10:00 AM, the center of Tropical Storm "URSULA" was estimated based on all available data 595 km West of Subic, Zambales (outside PAR) (14.5° N, 114.8° E), with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 80 km/h. It is moving West Southwest at 1 0km/h

Tropical Storm "URSULA" is no longer directly affecting the country. However, the Tail­End of a Cold Front will bring scattered light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms over Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, and Aurora this morning.

Sea travel is risky, especially for small seacrafts, over the seaboards of Northern Luzon due to rough seas caused by the surge of the Northeast Monsoon.

"URSULA" exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 28 December 2019, 9:50 AM.

II. EFFECTS

A. Incidents Monitored

FIRE INCIDENT

On 24 December 2019, 8:57 PM, a fire incident occurred in Brgy. 66, Paseo de Legaspi, Tacloban City. Investigation revealed that an unattended candle due to power outage caused the incident. A total of 24 families / 99 persons were affected while a total of 10 residential houses made of light materials were damaged due to the incident. The affected families are temporarily staying in Anibong Elementary School in Brgy. Anibong, Tacloban City. One person was reported injured due to 2nd and 3rd degree flare burns.

CAPSIZED INCIDENTS

On 25 December 2019, 3:45 AM, a motorbanca named "MARVIN KRISTOPHER" with 14 crew capsized in the vicinity of Brgy. Maujao, Bulalacao, Oriental Mindoro due to strong winds. The 3 crew were reported dead while the 11 others managed to swim towards the coast of Brgy. Maujao.

Source: OCD MIMAROPA

On 25 December 2019, 11 :00 AM, fishing boats namely "ATHAN 3" and "ATHAN 4" were last seen in the vicinity of Brgy. Caminawit, San Jose, Occidental Mindoro with three (3) personnel on board. The said fishing boats believed to have damaged during the onslaught of "TY URSULA" and three (3) personnel were reported missing since then. As of reporting time, one (1) victim was found dead in the vicinity waters of Brgy. Ansiray, llin, San Jose, Occidental Mindoro while the two (2) other victims are still missing.

Source: OCD MIMAROPA

B. Casualties

A total of 53 dead, 362 injured, and 6 missing were reported in Regions MIMAROPA, VI, VII, and VIII due to TY "URSULA".