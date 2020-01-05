NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 22 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Typhoon "URSULA" (PHANFONE), 04 January 2020, 6:00 PM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

"URSULA" SLIGHTLY WEAKENS AND NOW OUTSIDE THE PHILIPPINE AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

On 28 December 2019, 10:00 AM, the center of Tropical Storm "URSULA" was estimated based on all available data 595 km West of Subic, Zambales (outside PAR) (14.5°N, 114.8°E), with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 80 km/h. It is moving West Southwest at 10km/h

Tropical Storm "URSULA" is no longer directly affecting the country. However, the Tail-End of a Cold Front will bring scattered light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms over Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, and Aurora this morning.

Sea travel is risky, especially for small seacrafts, over the seaboards of Northern Luzon due to rough seas caused by the surge of the Northeast Monsoon.

"URSULA" exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 28 December 2019, 9:50 AM.