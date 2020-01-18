NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 21 re Taal Volcano Eruption, 18 January 2020, 6:00 PM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

18 January 2020, 6:00 PM

Since 8:00 AM this morning, Taal Volcano's activity has been generally characterized by weak emission of steam-laden plumes 500 to 800 meters high from the Main Crater that drifted to the general southwest. A total of 2 discrete weak ash explosions were observed.

Latest sulfur dioxide (S02) emission was measured at an average of 1,442 tonnes/day today at 5:00 PM.

Alert Level 4 still remains in effect over Taal Volcano. This means that hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days, DOST-PHIVOLCS strongly reiterates total evacuation of Taal Volcano Island and high-risk areas as identified in the hazard maps within the 14-km radius from Taal Main Crater and along the Pansipit River Valley where fissuring has been observed. Residents around Taal Volcano are advised to guard against the effects of heavy and prolonged ashfall. Civil aviation authorities must advise pilots to avoid the airspace around Taal Volcano as airborne ash and ballistic fragments from the eruption column pose hazards to aircraft. DOSTPHIVOLCS is continually monitoring the eruption and will update all stakeholders of further developments.

A. Volcanic Earthquake

Source DOST-P1-11VOLCS

18 January 2020

A total of 673 volcanic earthquakes were plotted in Taal region as of 12NN. Of which, 175 were felt, ranging from Magnitude 1.2 — 4.1 and Intensity of I — V.