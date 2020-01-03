03 Jan 2020

NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 20 regarding Response Actions and Effects of Typhoon "TISOY" (I.N. KAMMURI), 02 January 2020, 6:00 PM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 02 Jan 2020
preview
Download PDF (12.17 MB)

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

05 December 2019:

"TISOY" weakens into a Tropical Depression and is now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

  • ‘TISOY" exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility and weakened into a Tropical Depression on 05 December 2019, 8:00 AM.

  • Heavy rainfall outlook: Tropical Depression “TISOY” is no longer directly affecting the country. However, heavy rains may still be experienced over most of Northern Luzon, Aurora, and Northern Quezon due to the combined effects of the surge of Northeast Monsoon and the Tail-End of a Cold Front. This rainfall may trigger flooding and landslides in highly susceptible areas.

  • Sea travel is risky, especially for small seacrafts, over the seaboards of Northern and Central Luzon, and the eastern and western seaboards of Southern Luzon due to rough seas.

  • Gusty conditions associated with the Northeast Monsoon may also be experienced in the northern portions of Northern Luzon, especially in the coastal and mountainous areas.

ll. EFFECTS

A. Affected Population (TAB A)

  • A total of 470,991 families / 1,993,580 persons (previous report: 470,952 families / 1,922,106 persons) were affected in 4,178 barangays (previous report: 4,176 barangays) in Regions Ill, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VIII, CAR, and CARAGA.

  • Of which, a total of 10,508 families / 46,286 persons (previous report: 11,234 families / 50,128 persons) are taking temporary shelter in 129 evacuation centers (previous report: 188 evacuation centers) while 14 families / 70 persons (previous report: 2,027 families / 8,695 persons) are served outside ECs.

Source: DSWD DROMIC Report No. 23 on TYPHOON “TISOY” as of 24 December 2019, 6:00 PM

Note: Changes in figures are due to ongoing validation and verification. Moreover, the decrease in figures was due to validation of data. Previous reports from Region II were effects of the Northeast Monsoon.

