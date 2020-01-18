NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 20 re Taal Volcano Eruption, 18 January 2020, 12:00 NN

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

A. Volcanic Earthquake

Source: DOST-PH1VOLCS

18 January 2020

A total of 666 volcanic earthquakes were plotted in Taal region as of 8:00 AM. Of which, 174 were felt, ranging from Magnitude 1.2 — 4.1 and Intensity of I — V.

B. 3-Day Wind Forecast for Taal Volcano (17 January 2020, 5:00 PM — 18 January 2020, 5:00 PM)

Source: DOST-PAGASA NCR-PRSD

Batangas, Cavite and Laguna will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.