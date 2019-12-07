NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 2 regarding Preparedness Measures and Effects for Northeast Monsoon as of 07 December, 6:00 AM
from Government of the Philippines
Report
Published on 07 Dec 2019 — View Original
I. SITUATION OVERVIEW
On 06 December 2019, the combined effects of the Surge of the Northeast Monsoon and TECF brought occasional to frequent heavy rains over Cagayan Valley, (locos Norte, and Aurora. Intermittent heavy rains were experienced over Northern Quezon and the rest of the Cordillera Administrative Region.