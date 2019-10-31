NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 19 regarding Magnitude 6.3 and 6.6. Earthquakes in Tulunan, North Cotabato, 31 October 2019, 6:00 AM

I. Situation Overview

A. Magnitude 6.6 Earthquake on 29 October 2019

On 29 October, 09:04 AM, an earthquake occurred in Tulunan (Cotabato) with the following details:

From 16-27 October 2019, a total of 870 aftershocks were recorded of the Magnitude 6.3 EQ were recorded. Of which, 468 were plotted and 53 were felt, ranging from magnitude 1.5 to 5.5 and Intensity of I to VII.

Source: DOST-PHIVOLCS

II. Effects

B. Incident Monitored

On 16 October 2019, minutes after the magnitude 6.3 earthquake, a fire incident occurred at the Gaisano Mall in General Santos City. The cause of fire is for further validation by the BFP XII. Initially, it was declared under control on 17 October 2019,1:00 PM. However, at around 6:30 PM on the same day, the fire rekindled and affected the 3" floor of the mall. Fire-out was declared on 17 October 2019, 10:30 PM.

NO SIGNIFICANT CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS SITREP

C. Affected Population