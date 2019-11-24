NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 19 re Preparedness Measures and Effects for Typhoon (TY) "RAMON" (I.N. KALMAEGI), 24 November 2019, 6:00 AM
I. EFFECTS
A. Affected Population (TAB A):
A total of 8,515 families / 31,631 persons were affected in 352 barangays in Regions l, Il, V, and CAR.
Of which, a total of 2,902 families / 9,960 persons are taking temporary shelter in 179 evacuation centers while 1,025 families / 3,891 persons are served outside ECs.
Source: DSWD DROMIC Report #10 re TS “RAMON" as of 23 November 2019, 6:00 PM