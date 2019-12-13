NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 18 regarding Response Actions and Effects for Typhoon "TISOY" (I.N. KAMMURI), 13 December, 8:00 AM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 05 December 2019, 8:00 AM, “TISOY” exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility and weakened into a Tropical Depression. At 10:00 AM of the same day, its center was located at 705 km West Northwest of Coron, Palawan (14.2°N, 114.1°E) with maximum sustained winds of up to 55 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 70 km/h. It is moving West at 15 km/h.

ll. EFFECTS

A. Affected Population (TAB A)

A total of 470,952 families / 1,922,106 persons were affected in 4,176 barangays in Regions III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VIII, CAR, and CARAGA.

Of which, a total of 11,234 families / 50,128 persons are taking temporary shelter in 188 evacuation centers while 2,027 families / 8,695 persons are served outside ECs.

Source: DSWD DROMIC Report No.17 on Typhoon “TISOY”

Note: Changes in figures are due to ongoing validation and verification. Moreover, the decrease in figures was due to validation of data.

B. Casualties (TAB B)

A total of 4 dead and 318 injured persons were reported in Regions CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, and VIII.

Note: As per ongoing validation and verification of DOH-HEMS and DILG-MDM.

Sources: DOH and OCDROs MIMAROPA and VIII

C. Damage to Infrastructure (TAB C)

A total of 532,029 infrastructures in Regions |, Ill, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VI, VII, CAR, and CARAGA were reported damaged due to the incident as shown below: