NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 18 re Preparedness Measures and Effects for Typhoon (TY) "RAMON" (I.N. KALMAEGI), 23 November 2019, 6:00 AM
I. EFFECTS
A. Affected Population (TAB A):
A total of 7,919 families / 29,381 persons were affected in 344 barangays in Regions l, Il, V, and CAR.
Of which, a total of 3,055 families / 10,458 persons are taking temporary shelter in 220 evacuation centers while 1,060 families / 4,028 persons are served outside ECs.
Source: DSWD DROMIC Report #9 re TS “RAMON" as of 22 November 2019, 6:00 PM