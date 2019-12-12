NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 17 regarding Response Actions and Effects for Typhoon "TISOY" (I.N. KAMMURI), 12 December, 8:00 AM

SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 05 December 2019. 800 AM. “TISOY exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility and weakened into a Tropical Depression. At 10:00 AM of the same day, its center was located at 705 km West Northwest of Coron, Pelawan (14.2°N. 114 1°E) with maximum sustained winds of up to 55 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 70 km/h. It is moving West at 15 km/h.

II. EFFECTS

A. Affected Population (TAB A)

A total of 445,488 families / 1,908,158 persons were affected in 4,125 barangays in Regions III, **CALABARZON, MEMAROPA, V, Vill, CAR, and CARAGA.

Of which, a total of 18,306 families / 75,900 persons are taking temporary shelter in 277 evacuation centers while 2,107 families / 9,608 persons are served outside ECs

Source: DSWD DROMIC Report No.16 on TYPHOON “TISOY”

Note: Changes in figures are due to ongoing validation and verification. Moreover, the decrease in figures was due to validation of data. Previous reports from Region II were effects of the Northeast Monsoon.

B. Casualties (TAB B)

A total of 4 dead and 318 injured persons were reported in Regions CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, and VIII.

Note: As per ongoing validation and verification of DOH-HEMS and DILG-MDM.

Sources: DOH and OCDROs MIMAROPA and VIII

C. Damage to Infrastructure (TAB C)

A total of 463,091 infrastructures in Regions I, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VI, VII, CAR, and CARAGA were reported damaged due to the incident as shown below: