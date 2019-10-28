NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 17 regarding Magnitude 6.3 in Tulunan, North Cotabato, 27 October 2019, 6:00 PM

I. Situation Overview

On 16 October 2019, at around 7:37 PM, a magnitude 6.3 earthquake occurred in Tulunan, North Cotabato with the following details:

As of 27 October 2019, 7:00 AM, a total of 870 aftershocks were recorded (previous report: 847). Of which, 468 were plotted (previous report: 455) and 53 were felt, ranging from magnitude 1.5 to 5.5 and Intensity of I to VII.

ll. Effects

A. Incident Monitored

On 16 October 2019, minutes after the magnitude 6.3 earthquake, a fire incident occurred at the Gaisano Mall in General Santos City. The cause of fire is for further validation by the BFP XIl. Initially, it was declared under control on 17 October 2019, 1:00 PM. However, at around 6:30 PM on the same day, the fire rekindled and affected the 3rd floor of the mall. Fire-out was declared on 17 October 2019, 10:30 PM.

NO SIGNIFICANT CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS SITREP

B. Affected Population

A total of 7,303 families / 35,481 persons were affected in 127 barangays in Regions XI and XIl.

Of which, a total of 936 families / 4,604 persons are still being served inside 3 ECs while 407 families / 2,035 persons are served outside ECs.