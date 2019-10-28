28 Oct 2019

NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 17 regarding Magnitude 6.3 in Tulunan, North Cotabato, 27 October 2019, 6:00 PM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 27 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (8.25 MB)

I. Situation Overview

  • On 16 October 2019, at around 7:37 PM, a magnitude 6.3 earthquake occurred in Tulunan, North Cotabato with the following details:

  • As of 27 October 2019, 7:00 AM, a total of 870 aftershocks were recorded (previous report: 847). Of which, 468 were plotted (previous report: 455) and 53 were felt, ranging from magnitude 1.5 to 5.5 and Intensity of I to VII.

ll. Effects

A. Incident Monitored

On 16 October 2019, minutes after the magnitude 6.3 earthquake, a fire incident occurred at the Gaisano Mall in General Santos City. The cause of fire is for further validation by the BFP XIl. Initially, it was declared under control on 17 October 2019, 1:00 PM. However, at around 6:30 PM on the same day, the fire rekindled and affected the 3rd floor of the mall. Fire-out was declared on 17 October 2019, 10:30 PM.

NO SIGNIFICANT CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS SITREP

B. Affected Population

A total of 7,303 families / 35,481 persons were affected in 7,293 families / 35,465 persons) were affected in 127 barangays in Regions XI and XIl.

Of which, a total of 936 families / 4,604 persons are still being served inside 3 ECs while 407 families / 2,035 persons are served outside ECs.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.