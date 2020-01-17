NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 16 re Taal Volcano Eruption, 17 January 2020, 6:00 AM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

A. Volcanic Earthquake

Source: DOST-PHIVOLCS

17 January 2020

A total of 632 volcanic earthquakes were recorded in Taal region as of 4:00 AM. Of which, 174 were felt, ranging from Magnitude 1.2 — 4.1 and Intensity of I — V.

B. 3-Day Wind Forecast for Taal Volcano (16 January 2020, 5:00 PM — 18 January 2020, 5:00 PM)

Source: DOST-PAGASA NCR-PRSD

Batangas and Cavite will experience cloudy skies with isolated rains. Laguna will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

lf the eruption column remains at 7 km or below, the ash plumes will be drifted to the municipalities west and southwest of Taal Volcano. However, if a major eruption occurs within the forecast period and the column exceeds 7 km, ash plumes will also be drifted over the eastern and southeastern portions of Batangas and some municipalities of Quezon, Mindoro, and Marinduque.

ll. EFFECTS

A. Affected Population (TAB A)

A total 17,555 families / 77,438 persons (previous report: 15,525 families / 68,638 persons) were affected in the Batangas, Laguna, and Cavite. Of which, a total of 15,047 families / 66,262 persons (previous report: 12,977 families / 07,286 persons) are taking temporary shelter in 283 evacuation centers (previous report: 257 evacuation centers)

The LGUs of Alitagtag, Balayan, Batangas City, Bauan, Calaca, Calatagan, Lian, San Pascual, Sto. Tomas, and Tuy in Batangas; and Alfonso and Tagaytay City in Cavite hosted IDPs from affected municipalities.

Source: DSWD DROMIC Report No. 08 on the Taal Volcano Phreatic Eruption as of 16 January 2020, 6:00 PMOCD CALABARZON

Note: Change in figures are due to ongoing validation and verification.