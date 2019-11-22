NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 16 re Preparedness Measures and Effects for Severe Typhoon (TY) "RAMON" (I.N. KALMAEGI), 22 November 2019, 6:00 AM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 22 November 2019, 4:00 AM, the remnant Low Pressure Area of Tropical Depression “RAMON” was estimated based on all available data at 590 km West of Coron, Palawan (11.7°N, 114.8°E), outside the PAR.

II. EFFECTS

A. Affected Population (TAB A):

A total of 5,655 families / 21,103 persons (previous report: 3,309 families / 12,060 persons) were affected in 272 barangays (previous report: 184 barangays) in Regions l, Il, V, and CAR.

Of which, a total of 2,849 families / 9,329 persons (previous report: 1,956 families / 6,687 persons) are taking temporary shelter in 184 evacuation centers (previous report: 119 evacuation centers) while 703 families / 2,601 persons (previous report: 304 families / 1,156 persons) are served outside ECs.

Source: DSWD DROMIC Report #8 re TS “RAMON" as of 21 November 2019, 6:00 PM