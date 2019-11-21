NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 15 re Preparedness Measures and Effects for Severe Tropical Storm (STS) "RAMON" (I.N. KALMAEGI), 21 November 2019, 6:00 AM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 21 November 2019, 3:00 AM, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) (formerly "RAMON") was at 55 km West Southweat of Iba, Zambales (14.7 °N, 119.8°E). Cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms will be experienced over Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Adminstrative Region, and Central Luzon. Possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

II. EFFECTS

A. Incident Monitored

Flooding Incident in Odiongan, Romblon

On 15 November 2019 at about 8:00 AM, a flooding incident was reported in Barangays Bangon, Tulay, Poctoy, Mayha, Taboboan in Odiongan Romblon due to continuous heavy rains. Affected families in Barangay Bangon were evacuated to the Barangay Hall. The number of evacuees is still being assessed. At around 11:00 AM on the same day, flood water had already subsided hence, the evacuees in Barangay Bangon returned to their respective homes.

NO CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS SITREP

B. Affected Population (TAB A)

A total of 3,309 families / 12,060 persons (previous report: 2,902 families / 10,459 persons) were affected in 184 barangays (previous report: 170 barangays) in Regions II, V, and CAR.

Of which, a total of 1,956 families / 6,687 persons (previous report: 1,514 families / 4,972 persons) are taking temporary shelter in 119 evacuation centers (previous report: 91 evacuation centers) while 304 families / 1,156 persons (previous report: 86 families / 308 persons) are served outside ECs.

Source: DSWD DROMIC Report #6 re TS “RAMON” as of 19 November 2019, 6:00 PM