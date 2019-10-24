NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 14 regarding Magnitude 6.3 in Tulunan, North Cotabato, 24 October 2019, 6:00 AM

On 16 October 2019, at around 7:37 PM, a 6.3-magnitude earthquake occurred in Tulunan, North Cotabato with the following details:

As of 23 October 2019. 12:00 AM, a total of 797 aftershocks were recorded (previous report: 787). Of which, 418 were plotted (previous report: 413) and 48 were felt, ranging from magnitude 1.5 to 5.5 and Intensity of | to VII.