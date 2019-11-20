NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 13 re Preparedness Measures and Effects for Severe Tropical Storm (STS) "RAMON" (I.N. KALMAEGI), 20 November 2019, 6:00 AM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

"RAMON" WEAKENS INTO A SEVERE TROPICAL STORM (STS) WHILE MOVING FURTHER INLAND OVER CAGAYAN.

On 20 November 2019, 4:00 AM, the center of STS "RAMON" was estimated based on all available data including Aparri Doppler Radar in the vicinity of Baggao, Cagayan (18.0 °N, 121.9 °E ), with maximum sustained winds of 100 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 165 kph. It is moving Soutwest at 10kph. Light to moderate with occasional to frequent heavy rains may be experienced over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Apayao, and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte. Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains over llocos Sur, Abra, Kalinga, Mt. Province, Ifugao, the northern portion of Isabela, and the rest of Ilocos Norte. Areas in Cagayan under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal TCWS No. 3 are now placed under TCWS No. 2.

II. EFFECTS

A. Incident Monitored

Flooding Incident in Odiongan, Romblon

On 15 November 2019 at about 8:00 AM, a flooding incident was reported in Barangays Bangon, Tulay, Poctoy, Mayha, Taboboan in Odiongan Romblon due to continuous heavy rains. Affected families in Barangay Bangon were evacuated to the Barangay Hall. The number of evacuees is still being assessed. At around 11:00 AM on the same day, flood water had already subsided hence, the evacuees in Barangay Bangon returned to their respective homes.

NO CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS SITREP

B. Affected Population

A total of 2,902 families / 10,459 persons (previous report: 848 families / 3,479 persons) were affected in 170 barangays (previous report: 46 barangays in Regions II, V, and CAR.

Of which, a total of 1,514 families / 4,972 persons (previous report: 290 families / 1,059 persons) are taking temporary shelter in 91 evacuation centers (previous report: 20 evacuation centers) while 86 families / 308 persons (previous report: 25 families / 108 persons) are served outside ECs.

Source: DSWD DROMIC Report #6 re TS “RAMON” as of 19 November 2019, 6:00 PM