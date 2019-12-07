07 Dec 2019

NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 12 regarding Response Actions and Effects for Typhoon "TISOY" (I.N. KAMMURI), 07 December, 6:00 AM

from Government of the Philippines
Published on 07 December 2019
Download PDF (3.62 MB)

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 05 December 2019, 8:00 AM, "TISOY" exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility and weakened into a Tropical Depression. At 10:00 AM of the same day, its center was located at 705 km West Northwest of Coron, Palawan (14.2°N, 114.1°E) with maximum sustained winds of up to 55 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 70 km/h. It is moving West at 15 km/h.

EFFECTS

A. Affected Population (TAB A)

• A total of 225,964 families / 970,464 persons were affected in 1,819 barandays in Regions III, V, VIII, and CAR.

• Of which, a total of 28,639 families / 117,045 persons are taking temporary shelter in 788 evacuation centers while 3,261 families / 14,695 persons are served outside ECs.

Sources: OCDROs III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, and DSWD DROMIC Report No.11
Note: Changes in figures are due to ongoing validation and verification. Moreover, the decrease in figures was due to validation of data. Previous reports from Region ll were effects of the Northeast Monsoon.

