NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 12 regarding Preparedness Measures and combined Effects of TEFS, LPAs, and ITCZ in Regions CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VI, VIII, IX, X, XI, XII, CARAGA, and BARMM, 29 January 2021, 5:00 PM
B. AFFECTED POPULATION (TAB B)
A total of 96,728 families / 430,223 persons in 412 barangays in Regions CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VI, VIII, X, XII, CARAGA, and BARMM were affected. Of which, 83 families / 324 persons are currently staying in 14 evacuation centers while 12 families / 50 persons opted to stay with relatives.
Sources: DSWD and OCDROs CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, xX, XII, and BARMM