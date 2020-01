Sources: DOST-PH/VOL CS, DOST-PAGA SA, DILG, MIAA, BFP, AFP, PCG, PNP, OPWH, DOH, DepEd and OCD ROs III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA and NCR

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

A. Volcanic Earthquake

Source: DOST-PHIVOLCS

15 January 2020

A total of 542 volcanic earthquakes were recorded in Taal region as of 10:00 PM. Of which, 170 were felt, ranging from Magnitude 1.2 - 4.1 and Intensity of I - V.