NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 12 re Preparedness Measures and Effects for Typhoon "RAMON" (I.N. KALMAEGI), 19 November 2019, 6:00 PM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

TYPHOON "RAMON" MAINTAINS ITS STRENGTH AND’ REMAINS STATIONARY WHILE AFFECTING THE BABUYAN ISLANDS.

On 19 November 2019, 4:00 PM, the eye of TY "RAMON" was located based on all available data including Aparri Doppler Radar at 120 km East of Calayan, Cagayan (19.3 °N, 122.6 °E), with maximum sustained winds of 120 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 165 kph. Moderate with frequent heavy rains over Batanes, the northern portion of Cagayan including the Babuyan Islands, Apayao and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte. Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains over the northern portion of Isabela, Kalinga, Abra and the rest of Cagayan and llocos Sur.

TY "RAMON" is forecast to make landfall over the Babuyan Islands between tonight and tomorrow morning. Due to the land interaction and the Northeast Monsoon, this typhoon is forecast to weaken following landfall.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 3 is raised over the Northern portion of Cagayan (Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Aparri, Calayan, Camalaniugan, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Gonzaga, and Santa Ana).

TCWS No. 2 is raised over Batanes, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, llocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and the rest of Cagayan.

TCWS No. 1 is raised over the Northern portion of Isabela (Sta. Maria, San Pablo, Maconacon, Cabagan, Sto. Tomas, Quezon, Delfin Albano, Tumauini, Divilacan, Quirino, Roxas, Mallig, San Manuel, Burgos, Gamu and Ilagan City), Mountain Province, Benguet, Ifugao, La Union, and Pangasinan.

II. EFFECTS

A. Incident Monitored

Flooding Incident in Odiongan, Romblon

On 15 November 2019 at about 8:00 AM, a flooding incident was reported in Barangays Bangon, Tulay, Poctoy, Mayha, Taboboan in Odiongan Romblon due to continuous heavy rains. Affected families in Barangay Bangon were evacuated to the Barangay Hall. The number of evacuees is still being assessed. At around 11:00 AM on the same day, flood water had already subsided hence, the evacuees in Barangay Bangon returned to their respective homes.

NO CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS SITREP

B. Affected Population