NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 12 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Typhoon "Quiel" (I.N. Nakri) and Tail-End of a Cold Front (TECF), 14 November 2019, 6:00 AM

l. SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 05 November 2019, the Tropical Depression West Southwest of Iba,

Zambales has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and was named “Quiel”.

It has intensified into a Tropical Storm on the same day while moving eastward. “Quiel” and the Tail-End of a Cold Front brought moderate with occasional heavy rains over Northern Luzon particularly in Ilocos Region,

Batanes, Cagayan and Apayao.

On 07 November 2019, “Quiel” has intensified into a Severe Tropical Storm (STS) while moving slowly eastward. It became a Typhoon on 08 November 2019 as it moved southwestward. | It exited PAR on 09 November 2019 and the Tail-End of a Cold Front continues to affect Northern Luzon.

II. EFFECTS

A. Incidents Monitored

05 November 2019

A landslide incident was reported in Sitio Calbario, Brgy. Pasaleng, Pagudpud,-locos Norte due to continuous rains caused by TD “QUIEL”. One lane is passable. DPWH | conducted clearing operations in the area. No casualty reported.

Another landslide incident was reported in Sitio Banquero, Brgy. Pancian, Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte due to continuous rains caused by TD “QUIEL”. No casualty reported.

06 November 2019

At around 3:00 AM, a fishing boat named Three Sister with 14 passengers has sunk in the vicinity of Maria Louise Bank (Recto Bank), Spratly Islands, Palawan due to inherent weather brought by STS “QUIEL”. At around 1:30 AM 11 November 2019, 1 survivor was recovered at the vicinity of Cabra Island, Occidental Mindoro, while 13 others are still missing. No update to date.

07 November 2019

At around 4:00 AM, a landslide incident occurred in Brgy. Magdalena, Claveria, Cagayan which resulted to 1 dead.

A landslide incident occurred in Brgy. Bacan, Tubungan, Iloilo due to heavy rains affecting one family / six individuals. The affected family was temporarily evacuated in the Barangay Hall.

At around 12:00 NN, a soil erosion incident transpired beside the river at Camp 7, Kennon Road, Baguio City. A total of two (2) persons were reported injured and brought to BGHMC for medical treatment. CMFC, Police Trainees, BFP, EMS, and CDRRMC responded to the incident.

A landslide incident occurred in Kabugao, Apayao due to continuous heavy rains. A total of two (2) persons were dead while one (1) was injured.

A motorbanca carrying twelve (12) passengers from Ansiray San Jose, Occidental Mindoro going to Labangan Illing Island, San Jose Occidental Mindoro capsized due to rough seas. As of 07:39 AM, 07 November 2019, all passengers have been rescued.

A total of 77 motorized bancas were reported damage due to the storm surge in Barangays lI, Ill, Harrison, Tubili, and Marikit in Paluan Occidental Mindoro.

A total of 9 fishing boats were reported damaged in Cabra Island, Lubang, Occidental Mindoro due to storm surge.

08 November 2019

At around 3:00 AM, 13 pump boats for fishing and 2 paddled bancas owned by local fishermen of Barangay Kemdeng, San Vicente, Palawan were damaged due to sea swell brought by the inclement weather during the onslaught of TS Quiel.

At around 3:00 AM, a sea swell was experienced in Barangays |, Ill, Harrison, Tubili, and Marikit in Paluan, Occiental Mindoro which caused damage to bancas. This was also experienced in Lubang, Occidental Mindoro due to TY SUE SCOROs I, I MIMAROPA, VI and CAR

B. Affected Population