NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 11 regarding Preparedness Measures and Effects for Tail-End of a Frontal System (TEFS) in Regions, Low Pressure Areas (LPAs), and ITCZ in Regions CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VI, VIII, IX, X, XI 28 January 2021, 5:00 PM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

24 January 2021

The effect of the TEFS has weakened. However, scattered thunderstorms may still be experienced over mainland Cagayan and Isabela due to this weather system. DOST-PAGASA Regional Services Divisions will issue local thunderstorm/rainfall advisories in their respective areas of responsibility as appropriate. With this development, this ¡is the final weather advisory.

23 January 2021

At 8:00 AM, LPA west of Northern Luzon has dissipated. Meanwhile, the Frontal System extending over extreme Northern Luzon has moved eastward and the TEFS (Shear Line) is currently affecting Northern Luzon, Central Luzon, and Kalayaan Islands.

22 January 2021

At 11:00 AM, the effect of the TEFS (Shear Line) has weakened. However, a Frontal System is currently extending over Extreme Northern Luzon.

At 10:00 pm, the Low Pressure Area was estimated based on all available data at 215 km west northwest of Iba, Zambales or 230 km west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan (16.2%N, 118.2*E). The disturbance remains less likely to develop into a tropical depression and may likely dissipate over the West Philippine Sea in the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, the Frontal System remains extended over extreme Northern Luzon. In the next 24 hours, light to moderate with at times heavy rains is likely over llocos Region, Apayao, Benguet, Abra, the northwestern portion of Mainland Cagayan, Babuyan Islands, and Batanes.

21 January 2021

The Tail-End of a Frontal System is affecting the eastern sections of Northern and Central Luzon. Meanwhile, at 10:00 AM today, the Low Pressure Area was estimated based on all available data at 190 km South Southwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan (8.4*N,117.7"E). The disturbance is less likely to develop into a tropical depression.

20 January 2021

The Tail-End of a Frontal System is affecting the eastern section of Central Luzon. Hazards affecting land areas: In the next 24 hours, the combined effects of the LPA and Tail-End of a Frontal System will bring moderate to heavy rains with at times intense rains over Isabela, Quirino, Aurora, and the eastern portion of Cagayan. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Cordillera Administrative Region, CALABARZON, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Camarines Norte, and the rest of Cagayan Valley.

19 January 2021

The Tail-End of a Frontal System is affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon. Hazards affecting land areas: In the next 24 hours, the combined effects of the LPA and Tail-End of a Frontal System will bring moderate to heavy rains with at times intense rains over Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Catanduanes, and the northeastern portion of Camarines Sur. Moderate to heavy rains over Marinduque, Romblon, southern portion of Quezon, and the rest of Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Mindoro Provinces, Western Visayas, the northern portion of Cebu, and the rest of Quezon.

18 January 2021

The Tail-End of a Frontal System (Shear Line) is affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon. Hazards affecting land areas: In the next 24 hours, the combined effects of the LPA, ITCZ and the Tail-End of a Frontal System (Shear Line) will bring moderate to heavy rains over Caraga, Davao Region, SOCCSKSARGEN and Eastern Visayas. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains may prevail over Quezon, Palawan, Bicol Region, and the rest of Visayas and Mindanao. The surge of the Northeast Monsoon will also bring scattered rains over Cagayan and eastern Isabela.

17 January 2021

Tail-end of Frontal System (Shear line) affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon. Northeast Monsoon affecting the rest of Luzon.

Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Visayas, and Mindanao will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to Tail-end of Frontal System. Possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

16 January 2021

Tail-end of Frontal System (Shear line) affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon. Northeast Monsoon affecting the rest of Luzon.

Hazards affecting land areas: In the next 24 hours, the Tail-End of a Frontal System (Shear Line) will bring moderate to heavy rains over Catanduanes. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains may prevail over the rest of Bicol Region.

15 January 2021

Tail-end of Frontal System (Shear line) affecting the eastern sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas. Northeast Monsoon affecting the rest of Luzon.

Hazards affecting land areas: In the next 24 hours, the Tail-End of a Frontal System (Shear Line) will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Bicol Region.

Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rainshowers during thunderstorms are also likely over Caraga and Northern Mindanao due to Easterlies.

14 January 2021

Tail-end of Frontal System (Shear line) affecting the eastern sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas. Northeast Monsoon affecting the rest of Luzon.

Hazards affecting land areas: In the next 24 hours, the Tail-End of a Frontal System (Shear Line) will bring moderate to heavy rains over Bicol Region. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are also likely over the southern portion of Quezon, Marinduque, Romblon, Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, Capiz, and Aklan.

13 January 2021

The Low Pressure Area South of Zamboanga City has dissipated at 8:00 AM today.

However, the Tail-End of a Frontal System (Shear Line) is still affecting the Eastern Visayas.

Hazards affecting land areas: In the next 24 hours, the Tail-End of a Frontal System (Shear Line) will bring moderate to heavy rains over Samar Provinces while, light to moderate with at times heavy rains over the rest of Eastern Visayas, Bicol Region, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte.

12 January 2021

At 10:00 AM, 12 January 2021, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 170 km Southeast of General Santos City (5.1°N, 126.3°E). This weather disturbance is less likely to develop into a Tropical Depression in the next 48 hours. Hazards affecting land areas: In the next 24 hours, the combined effects of the Tail-End of a Frontal System (Shear Line) and the LPA will bring moderate to heavy rains over Eastern Visayas,

Central Visayas, and CARAGA Region. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are also likely over Bicol Region and the rest of Visayas and Mindanao.

11 January 2021

The combined effects of the Tail-End of A Frontal System (Shear Line) and the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) will bring moderate to heavy rains over Eastern Visayas, Camotes Islands (Cebu), Dinagat Islands, Surigao Del Norte, Surigao Del Sur,

Davao Oriental, and Davao de Oro. Light to Moderate with at times heavy rains are also likely over Sorsogon, Masbate Including Ticao Island, Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin,

Balabac Islands (Palawan), Pangutaran Islands (Sulu), Mapun And Turtle Islands (Tawi-Tawi), and the rest of Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Region.

10 January 2021

Tail-end of a Frontal System (Shear line) affecting eastern section of Visayas. Northeast Monsoon affecting Luzon.

09 January 2021

The Tail-End of a Frontal System (Shear line) will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Ticao Island, and Northern Samar. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Camarines Norte, Masbate including Burias Island, Cagayancillo Islands, Antique, Aklan, Guimaras, Capiz, Iloilo, the northern and central portions of Negros Occidental, the northern portion of Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, and Leyte.

08 January 2021

Tail-end of a Frontal System affecting eastern section of Southern Luzon. Northeast Monsoon affecting the rest of Luzon