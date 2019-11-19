NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 11 re Preparedness Measures and Effects for Typhoon "RAMON" (I.N. KALMAEGI), 19 November 2019, 6:00 AM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

"RAMON" CONTINUES TO MOVE WEST-NORTHWESTWARD TOWARDS BABUYAN ISLANDS.

On 19 November 2019, 4:00 AM, the eye of the Typhoon "RAMON" was located based on all available data including Aparri Doppler Radar at 120 km East of Calayan, Cagayan (19.1°N, 122.6°E). Maximum sustained winds of up to 120 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 150 km/h. It is moving West Northwest at 10 km/h.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) over the Southern portion of Isabela has been lifted.

Rainfall outlook: Moderate with frequent heavy rains over Batanes, the northern portion of Cagayan including the Babuyan Islands, Apayao and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte. Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains over the northern portion of Isabela, Kalinga, Abra and the rest of Cagayan and Ilocos Sur.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 3 is raised over the Northern portion of Cagayan (Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Aparri, Calayan, Camalaniugan, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Gonzaga, and Santa Ana).

II. EFFECTS

A. Incident Monitored

Flooding Incident in Odiongan, Romblon At about 8:00 AM, 15 November 2019, a flooding incident was reported in Barangays Bangon, Tulay, Poctoy, Mayha, Taboboan, in Odiongan Romblon due to continuous heavy rains. Affected families in Barangay Bangon were evacuated to the Barangay Hall. The number of evacuees is still being assessed. At around 11:00 AM on the same day, flood water had already subsided. Hence, the evacuees in Barangay Bangon returned to their respective homes.

NO CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS SITREP

B. Affected Population