NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 10 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Typhoon "URSULA" (PHANFONE), 28 December 2019, 6:00 AM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 28 December 2019, 4:00 AM, the center of Severe Tropical Storm "URSULA" was estimated based on all available data at 490 km West of Iba, Zambales or 520 km West of Subic, Zambales (14.5°N, 115.5°E), with maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 90 km/h.. It is moving West Southwest Slowly.

"URSULA" WEAKENS INTO A TROPICAL STORM

Tropical Storm "URSULA" is no longer directly affecting the country. However, the Tail-End of a Cold Front will bring scattered light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms over Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, and Aurora this morning.

Sea travel is risky, especially for small seacrafts, over the seaboards of Northern Luzon due to rough seas caused by the surge of the Northeast Monsoon.

"URSULA" is forecasted to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) this morning.