NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 10 re Preparedness Measures and Effects for Tropical Storm "RAMON" (I.N. KALMAEGI), 18 November 2019, 6:00 PM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

"RAMON" HAS INTENSIFIED INTO A SEVERE TROPICAL STORM AND NOW POSES A THREAT TO NORTHERN CAGAYAN.

On 18 November 2019, 04:00 PM, the center of Severe Tropical Storm "RAMON" was estimated based on all available data at 125 km East of Aparri, Cagayan (18.3 °N, 122.8 °E), with maximum sustained winds of 100 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 125 km/h. It is moving North Northwest at 10 km/h.

Moderate with occasional to frequent heavy rains over Cagayan including the Babuyan Islands, Batanes, the northern portion of Isabela, !locos Norte, and Apayao. Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains over the rest of (locos Norte, rest of Isabela, Kalinga, Abra, and !locos Norte.

"RAMON" is forecast to make landfall over Northern Cagayan between tonight and tomorrow morning.

At 2:00 PM today, the Low-Pressure Area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) was estimated at 1,320 km East of Eastern Visayas (11.3°N, 137.8°E).

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 is raised over Cagayan (including Babuyan Islands), northern portion of Isabela (Sta. Maria, San Pablo, Maconacon, Cabagan, Sto. Tomas, Quezon, Delfin Albano, Tumauini, and Divilacan), Apayao, Kalinga, and !locos Norte.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 is raised over Batanes, !locos Sur, Abra, Mountain Province, Benguet, Ifugao, La Union, Northern Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, and Dinalungan), and the rest of Isabela.

II. EFFECTS

A. Incident Monitored

Flooding Incident in Odiongan, Romblon At about 8:00 AM, 15 November 2019, a flooding incident was reported in Barangays Bangon, Tulay, Poctoy, Mayha, Taboboan, in Odiongan Romblon due to continuous heavy rains. Affected families in Barangay Bangon were evacuated to the Barangay Hall. The number of evacuees is still being assessed. At around 11:00 AM on the same day, flood water had already subsided. Hence, the evacuees in Barangay Bangon returned to their respective homes.

NO CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS SITREP

B. Affected Population

  • A total of 848 families / 3,479 persons were affected in 46 barangays in Regions II and V.

  • Of which, a total of 290 families / 1,059 persons are taking temporary shelter in 20 evacuation centers while 25 families / 108 persons are served outside ECs.

