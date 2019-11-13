NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 10 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Typhoon "Quiel" (I.N. Nakri) and Tail-End of a Cold Front (TECF), 12 November 2019, 6:00 AM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

10 November 2019

II. EFFECTS

A. Incidents Monitored

05 November 2019

A landslide incident was reported in Sitio Banqueo, Brgy. Pancianm Pagudpud. Ilocos Norte due to continuous rains caused by Tropical Depression "QUIEL." No casualty reported.

A landslide incident was reported in Sitio Calbario, Brgy. Pasaleng, Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte due to continuous rains caused by Tropical Depression "QUIEL." One lane is passable. DPWH I conducted clearing operations in the area. No casualty reported.

07 November 2019

At around 4:00 AM, a landslide incident occurred in Brgy. Magdalena, Claveria, Cagayan which resulted to 1 dead.

A landslide incident occurred in Brgy. Bacan, Tubungan, Iloilo due to heavy rains affecting one family / six individuals. The affected family was temporarily evacuated in the Barangay Hall.

At around 12:00 NN, a soil erosion incident transpired beside the river at Camp 7, Kennon Road, Baguio City. A total of two (2) persons were reported injured and brought to BGHMC for medical treatment. CMFC, Police Trainees, BFP, EMS, and CDRRMC responded to the incident.

A landslide incident occurred in Kabugaom Apayao due to continuous heavy rains. A total of two (2) persons were dead while one (1) was injured.

A motorbanca carrying twelve (12) passengers from Ansiray San Jose. Occidental Mindoro going to Labangan Illing Island, San Jose Occidental Mindoro capsized due to rough seas. As of 07:39 AM, 07 November 2019. all passengers have been rescued.

On 7 November 2019, a total of 77 motorized bancas were reported damage due to the storm surge in Barangays |, Ill, Harrison, Tubili, and Marikit in Paluan Occidental Mindoro.

One 07 November 2019, a total of nine fishing boats were reported damaged in Cabra Island, Lubang, Occidental Mindoro due to storm surge.