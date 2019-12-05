05 Dec 2019

NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 09 regarding Preparedness Measures and Effects for Typhoon "TISOY" (I.N. KAMMURI), 04 December, 6:00 PM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 04 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (4.85 MB)

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 04 December 2019, 3:00 PM, the center of Severe Tropical Sotrm "TISOY" {KAMMURI} was estimated at 380 km West of Subic, Zambales (14.5°N, 116.8°E) with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 115 km/h. It is moving West Northwest at 20 km/h. Northeast Monsoon affecting Luzon.

ll. EFFECTS

A. Affected Population (TAB A)

  • A total of 154,410 families /618,475 persons were affected in 2,269 barangays in Regions Ill, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V and VIII.

  • Of which, a total of 139,199 families / 557,313 persons are taking temporary shelter in 3,409 evacuation centers while 11,411 families / 47,611 persons are served outside ECs.

Sources: OCDROs Ill, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, and DSWD DROMIC Report No.7
Note: Changes in figures are due to ongoing validation and verification

B. Casualties

  • A total of 9 dead and 19 injured persons were reported in Regions CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, and VIII.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.