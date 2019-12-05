NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 09 regarding Preparedness Measures and Effects for Typhoon "TISOY" (I.N. KAMMURI), 04 December, 6:00 PM
I. SITUATION OVERVIEW
On 04 December 2019, 3:00 PM, the center of Severe Tropical Sotrm "TISOY" {KAMMURI} was estimated at 380 km West of Subic, Zambales (14.5°N, 116.8°E) with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 115 km/h. It is moving West Northwest at 20 km/h. Northeast Monsoon affecting Luzon.
ll. EFFECTS
A. Affected Population (TAB A)
A total of 154,410 families /618,475 persons were affected in 2,269 barangays in Regions Ill, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V and VIII.
Of which, a total of 139,199 families / 557,313 persons are taking temporary shelter in 3,409 evacuation centers while 11,411 families / 47,611 persons are served outside ECs.
Sources: OCDROs Ill, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, and DSWD DROMIC Report No.7
Note: Changes in figures are due to ongoing validation and verification
B. Casualties
- A total of 9 dead and 19 injured persons were reported in Regions CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, and VIII.