NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 09 regarding Preparedness Measures and Effects for Typhoon "TISOY" (I.N. KAMMURI), 04 December, 6:00 PM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 04 December 2019, 3:00 PM, the center of Severe Tropical Sotrm "TISOY" {KAMMURI} was estimated at 380 km West of Subic, Zambales (14.5°N, 116.8°E) with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 115 km/h. It is moving West Northwest at 20 km/h. Northeast Monsoon affecting Luzon.

ll. EFFECTS

A. Affected Population (TAB A)

A total of 154,410 families /618,475 persons were affected in 2,269 barangays in Regions Ill, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V and VIII.

Of which, a total of 139,199 families / 557,313 persons are taking temporary shelter in 3,409 evacuation centers while 11,411 families / 47,611 persons are served outside ECs.

Sources: OCDROs Ill, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, and DSWD DROMIC Report No.7

Note: Changes in figures are due to ongoing validation and verification

B. Casualties