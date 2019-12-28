28 Dec 2019

NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 09 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Typhoon "URSULA" (PHANFONE), 28 December 2019, 12:00 MN

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 28 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (5.19 MB)

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 27 December 2019, 10:00 PM, the center of Severe Tropical Storm "URSULA" was estimated based on all available data at 450 km West of Subic, Zambales or 420 km West of Iba, Zambales (15.0°N, 116.1°E), with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 115 km/h. It is moving West slowly.

"URSULA" FURTHER WEAKENS OVER THE WEST PHILIPPINE SEA.

Severe Tropical Storm "URSULA" is no longer directly affecting the country. However, the Tail-End of a Cold Front will bring moderate with occasional heavy rains over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Island, Isabela, and Apayao becoming light to moderate rains with isolated rainshowers over Aurora and rest of the Cordillera Administrative Region and Cagayan Valley. This may trigger flooding and rain-induced landslides, especially in areas that are highly to very highly susceptible to these hazards.

Sea travel is risky, especially for small seacrafts, over the seaboards of Northern Luzon due to rough seas caused by the surge of the Northern Monsoon.

"URSULA" is forecasted to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) this morning (28 December 2019).

