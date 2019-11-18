NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 09 re Preparedness Measures and Effects for Tropical Storm "RAMON" (I.N. KALMAEGI), 18 November 2019, 6:00 AM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

TROPICAL STORM "RAMON" FURTHER INTENSIFIES AS IT MOVES CLOSER TO NORTHERN CAGAYAN.

On 18 November 2019, 04:00 AM, the center of Tropical Storm "RAMON" was estimated at 210 km East Northeast of Casiguran, Aurora or 225 km East of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan (17.3 °N, 123.8 °E), with maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 105 km/h. It is moving West Northwest at 10 kph. Light to moderate with occasional heavy rains over the eastern portions of mainland Cagayan and Isabela. "RAMON" is forecast to make landfall over Northern Cagayan between tonight and tomorrow morning. Further intensification prior to landfall remains likely.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) over Apayao and Kalinga are now upgraded to TCWS No. 2, while Ilocos Sur is now under TCWS No. 1.

II. EFFECTS

A. Incident Monitored

Flooding Incident in Odiongan, Romblon At about 8:00 AM, 15 November 2019, a flooding incident was reported in Barangays Bangon, Tulay, Poctoy, Mayha, Taboboan, in Odiongan Romblon due to continuous heavy rains. Affected families in Barangay Bangon were evacuated to the Barangay Hall. The number of evacuees is still being assessed. At around 11:00 AM on the same day, flood water had already subsided. Hence, the evacuees in Barangay Bangon returned to their respective homes.

NO CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS SITREP

B. Affected Population