NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 09 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Typhoon "Quiel" (I.N. Nakri) and Tail-End of a Cold Front (TECF), 11 November 2019, 6:00 PM

Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms will prevail in CALABARZON, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Davao Region and Aurora caused by Trough of LPA. Possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers will prevail in Metro Manila and the rest of the country cause by localized thunderstorms. Possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.