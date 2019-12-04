NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 08 regarding Preparedness Measures and Effects for Typhoon "TISOY" (I.N. KAMMURI), 04 December, 6:00 AM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

TYPHOON "TISOY" WEAKENS INTO SEVERE TROPICAL STORM.

At 04:00 AM today, the eye of Typhoon “TISOY” was located based on all available data at 275 km West Northwest of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro or 195 km West Southwest of Subic, Zambales (14.0°N, 118.7°E) with maximum sustained winds of up to 100 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 125 kph. It is moving west northwest at 20 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals are now lifted for northwestern Antique, southern Nueva Ecija, rest of northern Palawan, rest of Tarlac, northern and central Quezon, western Romblon, rest of Pampanga, rest of Bulacan, and Marinduque.

Moderate with occasional heavy rains over Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Aurora.

Sea travel is risky, especially for small seacrafts, over the seaboards of areas under TCWS, the seaboards of Northern Luzon, Central Luzon and Visayas, the western seaboard of Southern Luzon due to rough sea conditions.