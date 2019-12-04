04 Dec 2019

NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 08 regarding Preparedness Measures and Effects for Typhoon "TISOY" (I.N. KAMMURI), 04 December, 6:00 AM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 04 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (22.65 MB)

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

TYPHOON "TISOY" WEAKENS INTO SEVERE TROPICAL STORM.

At 04:00 AM today, the eye of Typhoon “TISOY” was located based on all available data at 275 km West Northwest of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro or 195 km West Southwest of Subic, Zambales (14.0°N, 118.7°E) with maximum sustained winds of up to 100 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 125 kph. It is moving west northwest at 20 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals are now lifted for northwestern Antique, southern Nueva Ecija, rest of northern Palawan, rest of Tarlac, northern and central Quezon, western Romblon, rest of Pampanga, rest of Bulacan, and Marinduque.

Moderate with occasional heavy rains over Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Aurora.

Sea travel is risky, especially for small seacrafts, over the seaboards of areas under TCWS, the seaboards of Northern Luzon, Central Luzon and Visayas, the western seaboard of Southern Luzon due to rough sea conditions.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.