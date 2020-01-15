NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 08 re Taal Volcano Eruption, 15 January 2020, 12:00 MN

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

A. VOLCANIC EARTHQUAKE

15 January 2020

A total of 423 volcanic earthquakes were recorded in Taal region as of 10:00 PM. Of which, 137 were felt, ranging from Magnitude 1.2 - 4.1 and Intensity of I - V.

B. Special Weather Forecast for Taal Volcano (14 January 2020, 5:00 PM - 15 January 2020, 5:00 PM)

Quezon Province will experience cloudy skies with light rains while Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains. Batangas will experience cloudy skies with isolated rains.

Light to strong winds coming from the northeast will prevail and the coastal waters will be slight to rough.

If the eruption column remains at 3 km or below, the ash plumes will be drifted to the municipalities southwest of Taal Volcano. However, if a major eruption occurs within the forecast period and the column exceeds 3 km, ash plumes will be drifted over south-eastern portion of Batangas and some municipalities of Quezon, Mindoro, and Marinduque.