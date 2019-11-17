NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 08 re Preparedness Measures and Effects for Tropical Storm "RAMON" (I.N. KALMAEGI), 17 November 2019, 6:00 AM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

TROPICAL STORM "RAMON" IS NOW MOVING SLOWLY NORTHWESTWARD.

On 17 November 2019, 4:00 am, the center of Tropical Storm "RAMON" {KALMAEGI} was estimated at 415 km east of Casiguran, Aurora (16.3 °N, 126.0 °E), with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 80 km/h. It is moving Northwest slowly. Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains may be experienced over the eastern portions of Cagayan and Isabela.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No.1 is raised over Eastern portion of Cagayan (Calayan, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Gonzaga, Santa Ana, Lal-lo, Gattaran, Alcala, Baggao, Amulung, Iguig, Tuguegarao City and Periablanca), Eastern portion of Isabela (San Pablo, Cabagan, Maconacon, Tumauini, Divilacan, Ilagan City, Palanan, and Dinapigue), and Northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, and Dinalungan).