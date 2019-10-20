NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 07 regarding Magnitude 6.3 in Tulunan, North Cotabato, 20 October 2019, 6:00 AM
I. Situation Overview
On 16 October 2019, at around 7:37 PM, a 6.3-magnitude earthquake occurred in Tulunan, North Cotabato with the following details:
As of 19 October 2019, 5:00 PM, a total of 611 aftershocks were recorded (previous report: 551) of which, 302 were plotted (previous report: 241) and 26 were felt, (previous report: 14) ranging from 1.5 to 5.5 Magnitude and Intensity of II to V (previous report: I to VII).
II. Effects
A. Incident Monitored
On 16 October 2019, minutes after the magnitude 6.3 earthquake, a fire incident occurred at the Gaisano Mall in General Santos City. The cause of fire is for further validation by the BFP XII. Initially, it was declared under control on 17 October 2019, 1:00 PM. However, at around 6:30 PM on the same day the fire rekindled and affected the 3rd floor of the mall. Fire out was declared on 17 October 2019, 10:30 PM.
NO SIGNIFICANT CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS SITREP
B. Affected Population
A total of 3,879 families / 19,395 persons (previous report: 1,653 families / 8,265 persons) were affected in 76 barangays (previous report: 52 barangays) in Regions XI and XII.
Of which, a total of 58 families / 352 persons are being served inside 4 ECs while 572 families / 2,798 persons (previous report: 547 families / 2,673 persons) are staying outside ECs.