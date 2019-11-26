NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 07 re Preparedness Measures and Effects for Tropical Storm (TS) "SARAH", 24 November 2019, 6:00 AM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

"SARAH" weakens into a Low Pressure Area and is now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

On 23 November 2019, "SARAH" exited the PAR at 6:00 AM and weakened into a Low Pressure Area (LPA) at 8:00 AM.

Gale warnings across all seaboards of the country have been terminated due to the weakening of the Northeast Monsoon.

At 10:00 AM, 23 November 2019, the LPA (formerly "SARAH") was estimated based on all available data at 635 km North Northeast of Basco, Batanes (OUTSIDE PAR) (25.2°N, 125.4°E)

II. EFFECTS

A. Status of Lifelines

Status of Roads and Bridges (TAB A)

A total of 16 road sections were affected by TS "SARAH" in Regions II and CAR. As of 24 November 2019, 15 road sections were reported passable and 1 is still not passable.

Source: DPWH

Note: The decrease in number of roads and bridges was due to validation of data (4 road sections and 1 bridge were effects of TY "RAMON")