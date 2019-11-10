NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 07 re Preparedness Measures and Effects of Typhoon "Quiel" (I.N. Nakri) and Tail-End of a Cold Front (TECF), 10 November 2019, 6:00 AM
SITUATION OVERVIEW
At 4:00 AM, 10 November 2019, Metro manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon and the provinces of Rizal and Quezon will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by Tail-End of a Cold Front.
At 10:00 AM, 09 November 2019, the eye of Typhoon "QUIEL" was located based on all available data at 145 km North of Pagasa Island, Palawan (OUTSIDE PAR) (12.3°N, 114.0°E).