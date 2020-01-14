NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 06 re Taal Volcano Eruption, 14 January 2020, 12:00 NN
I. SITUATION OVERVIEW
14 January 2020
A total of 286 volcanic earthquakes were recorded in Taal region as of 2:00 AM. 125 of these were felt, ranging from Magnitude 1.2-4.1 and intensity of I-V.
ll. EFFECTS
A. Affected Population (TAB A)
A total 9,527 families / 40,752 persons (previous report: 6,891 families / 30,423 persons) were affected in the Batangas and Cavite. Of which, a total of 8,896 families / 38,203 persons (previous report: 4,175 families / 18,187 persons) are taking temporary shelter in 198 evacuation centers (previous report: 118 evacuation centers).
The LGUs of Alitagtag, Balayan, Batangas City, Bauan, Calaca, Calatagan, Lian, San Pascual, Sto. Tomas, and Tuy in Batangas, and Alfonso and Tagaytay City in Cavite hosted IDPs from affected municipalities.