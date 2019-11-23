NDRRMC Update: Situational Report No. 06 re Preparedness Measures and Effects for Tropical Storm (TS) "SARAH", 23 November 2019, 6:00 AM

I. SITUATION OVERVIEW

"SARAH" WEAKENS INTO A TROPICAL DEPRESSION AND REMAINS AT THE NORTHERN BOUNDARY OF THE PHILIPPINE AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (PAR).

On 23 November 2019, 4:00 AM, the eye of TS "SARAH" was located at 700 km Northeast of Basco, Batanes (25.0 °N, 126.7 °E), with maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph. It is moving North slowly. No Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal is raised.

"SARAH" is forecast to exit the PAR in the next 6 hours. However, there remains a possibility that "SARAH" will weaken into a Low Pressure Area (LPA) before it leaves the PAR.

Gale warnings across all seaboards of the country have been terminated due to the weakening of the Northeast Monsoon.